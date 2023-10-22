Howell completed 22 of 42 passes for 249 yards with an interception in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants.

He also picked up 15 rushing yards on two carries. The second-year QB took another beating in the pocket, getting sacked six times, and while Howell had a little more success in the second half, he still failed to throw a TD for the second time in seven starts this season. Howell's been sacked 40 times already in 2023, putting him on pace to set a new NFL record, and the Commanders will need to solve their protection issues soon if the team doesn't want to stunt the young quarterback's development -- the current holder of the record is Derek Carr's older brother David, the first overall pick in the 2002 draft who never really recovered after being sacked 76 times as a rookie. Howell faces an even more dangerous Eagles front seven in Week 8.