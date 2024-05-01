Rookie second-round pick Ben Sinnott is a threat to take playing time from Ertz, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Ertz signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Commanders early in the offseason, getting about two-thirds of the money guaranteed. It's backup-level money, but with a good chance at a starting job given the lack of veteran competition at TE in Washington. Sinnott looks like a real threat, however, coming in as a second-rounder after putting up a 49-676-6 receiving line his final year at Kansas State and then running a 4.68 40 at 6-4, 250. The rookie could steal enough playing time to make Ertz irrelevant for fantasy even if the 33-year-old gets most of the snaps in clear passing situations early on.