Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Could practice Friday

Head coach Jason Garrett is hopeful that Cooper (knee) can take part in Friday's practice, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cooper did not practice Thursday, but he is still expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, and his participation in Friday's practice at any level would bode well for his chances of doing so. Cooper's official status for Week 10 will be revealed when the Cowboys' final injury report of the week is released.

