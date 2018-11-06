Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Scores in team debut
Cooper caught five of eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-14 loss to the Titans.
Cooper's Cowboys career started off nicely, as he hauled in a four-yard touchdown on the team's second offensive series. Quarterback Dak Prescott showed too much excitement with Cooper on Dallas' next possession, however, forcing an interception on another ball thrown into the end zone. With a few more catches on the evening, Cooper still managed to lead the team in all major receiving categories, which is an encouraging sign as he looks to establish himself in his new situation. Next up for Cooper is a meeting against the Eagles in Week 10.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Significant role confirmed by coordinator•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Absent from injury report•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Listed as starter on press release•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Traded to Dallas for first-round pick•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Preparing for trade to Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 10 Waiver Wire
Even at this point in the season, there are plenty of impact names to target on the waiver...
-
MNF Reactions: Cooper's debut
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on the game and anything else you...
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...