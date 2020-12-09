Dalton completed 31 of 48 passes for 285 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Ravens on Tuesday night. He also gained two yards on his one rush.

The veteran quarterback has looked increasingly comfortable helming the Cowboys offense as the season has unfolded, with Tuesday night's effort qualifying as one of Dalton's most productive yet this season. The 33-year-old threw a pair of impressive touchdown passes to Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper in the second and fourth quarter, respectively, giving him multiple scoring tosses in two of his last three games. Dalton's yardage tally was also a season high, with his one blemish coming in the second quarter on an interception by Ravens star rookie Patrick Queen on a pass intended for Amari Cooper that was immediately followed by a 38-yard touchdown reception by Myles Boykin that gave Baltimore a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Dalton's play of late does offer some optimism for fantasy managers as playoffs begin, and those holding the former Bengal on their rosters could benefit from what should be an extra level of motivation for the Dallas signal-caller in a Week 14 matchup that will mark his return to Cincinnati.