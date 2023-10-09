Cooks caught one of four targets for seven yards and added six rushing yards on one carry in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

The veteran wideout once again had trouble getting on the same page as Dak Prescott, although the entire Dallas offense struggled in San Francisco. Cooks has yet to top 27 receiving yards in any of his first four games as a Cowboy, but a breakout could be coming in Week 6 against a Chargers secondary that's given up six touchdowns to WRs through four contests.