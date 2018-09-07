Awuzie (back) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers despite being listed as questionable, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Awuzie is trending towards playing in Sunday's regular season opener and, if he does suit up, should line up opposite Byron Jones at cornerback. If Awuzie does sustain a setback and is forced to sit out, look for Jourdan Lewis to see an expanded role in the Cowboys secondary.