Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Contract length at issue
The Cowboys' latest contract offer to Prescott would reportedly make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, but the two sides have so far been unable to agree on the length of the deal, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.
The parameters currently being discussed would match the $35 million a season Russell Wilson is making, but while the Cowboys want the contract to run for at least five years to give them more roster stability and spread out the salary cap hit, Prescott's camp is asking for a four-year deal, presumably on the assumption that the market for his services is only going to become more favorable. With a July 15 deadline to get the QB under contract inching closer, expect the impasse to be broken sooner or later, although Jerry Jones has made a career out of waiting until the last minute to really ramp up negotiations. Until an agreement is reached, though, Prescott is choosing not to participate in the team's virtual offseason program.
