Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Fights through hand injury in win
Prescott completed 11 of 22 passes for 102 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins. He also rushed five times for 28 yards.
Prescott played through a right hand injury that he suffered in the second quarter that as necessitated X-rays that came back negative, as per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Although he experienced notable swelling, he never missed a play, as Ryan Switzer's 83-yard punt return touchdown gave the Cowboys' offense some extra time off the field and allowed Prescott to get back to the sideline. The ailment may have limited the second-year quarterback some, as he generated his lowest passing yardage total of the season and fourth straight sub-200-yard tally. However, he also snapped a three-game touchdown drought by connecting with Jason Witten on an eight-yard score in the first quarter and followed it up with a pretty 13-yard dart to Dez Bryant in the third. Prescott will now have extra time to rest his hand ahead of a Week 14 road tilt against the Giants, a game in which he'll try to eclipse 200 yards passing for the first time since Week 9.
