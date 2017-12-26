Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Misses two field goals in loss
Bailey made field goals from 34, 51, 51, and 39 yards, but missed from 34 and 48 yards in Sunday's 21-12 loss to the Seahawks.
Bailey scored all of the Cowboys' points, including a couple 50-yarders, but his two misses proved costly as Dallas was eliminated from playoff contention. The usually flawless kicker has clearly been off since returning from his groin injury, and is probably looking forward to getting fully healthy again following this Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
