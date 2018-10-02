Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Banged up, should play Week 5

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Elliott (knee, ankle) is "banged up, but not to the extent" he won't be able to play Sunday in Houston, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Elliott emerged from a Week 4 win against the Lions with knee bursitis and a sore ankle, the result of a hefty workload. Referencing the 25 carries and four catches from that contest, Jones added, "I do want that kind of workload for him." In the end, Elliott compiled a career-high 240 yards from scrimmage and tacked on his third touchdown of the season. Wednesday's injury report will give the first indication whether the knee and ankle woes will impact his activity level during Week 5 prep.