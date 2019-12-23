Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Modest numbers in Philly

Elliott carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards and caught all seven of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Eagles.

With Dak Prescott unable to generate much offense through the air, the Philadelphia defense was able to concentrate on stuffing Elliott and he was held below 50 rushing yards for the first time since Week 11. The fourth-year back will look to finish the season on a high note in next week's must-win game against a Washington defense that just got steamrolled by Saquon Barkley.