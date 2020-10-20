Elliott rushed 12 times for 49 yards and brought in eight of 11 targets for 31 yards in the Cowboys' 38-10 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night. He also lost two fumbles.

Not only did Elliott produce a season-low rushing yardage total, but his first two lost fumbles of 2020 put a serious crimp in any chances of the Cowboys offense finding some continuity in its first game with Andy Dalton as the starter. Elliott first coughed up the ball after a short reception late in the first quarter, with Budda Baker falling on the ball at the Cardinals' 46-yard line. That would lead to Arizona's first touchdown of the night, and his second fumble on the very next drive set up Kyler Murray and company at the Dallas 27-yard line, enviable field position that they would cash in on as well. Game script eventually turned Elliott into much more receiver than runner, and he'll look to atone for his poorest performance of the season at the expense of the Washington Football Team in a Week 7 road matchup.