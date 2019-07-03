Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will not face suspension

Elliott will not face discipline from the league for his May incident in Las Vegas, per a statement from the NFL.

Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Elliott on Tuesday, and Elliott issued a statement later that day volunteering "to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally." The statement issued by the league adds that "there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted." With that, Elliott is seemingly in the clear and will not face a suspension for his incident in Las Vegas.