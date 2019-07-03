Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will not face suspension
Elliott will not face discipline from the league for his May incident in Las Vegas, per a statement from the NFL.
Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Elliott on Tuesday, and Elliott issued a statement later that day volunteering "to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally." The statement issued by the league adds that "there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted." With that, Elliott is seemingly in the clear and will not face a suspension for his incident in Las Vegas.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Meeting with commissioner Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could be reviewed by league•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Avoids charge for weekend incident•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Under contract through 2020•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Decision looming for 2020 option•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Showing up for voluntary workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Startup Dynasty league mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how several teams built their rosters in a startup Dynasty league,...
-
RB projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their running back projections into tiers for both...
-
Top Fantasy football breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
QB projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their quarterback projections into tiers for two scoring...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...