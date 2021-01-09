Gilbert completed 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown with one interception in his only appearance of 2020.

The 29-year-old made his first career NFL start in Week 9 as the Cowboys' fourth quarterback of the season, after Dak Prescott had undergone ankle surgery, Andy Dalton had been sidelined with a concussion and rookie Ben DiNucci has flopped. Gilbert acquitted himself reasonably well against a tough Steelers team that was undefeated at the time, and once Dalton returned to action Gilbert held onto the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, although he didn't see any further action. He has one more year remaining on his current contract while Dalton is a free agent, so assuming Prescott is back in 2021, Gilbert could remain the backup for the Cowboys if they don't bring in a more experienced option again.