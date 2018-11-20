Owner Jerry Jones estimated Tuesday that Swaim would be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks while the tight end recovers from wrist surgery, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Swaim previously missed a game earlier this season while recovering from an MCL sprain in his knee, but had played in both of the Cowboys' subsequent two contests. He was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his wrist in the aftermath of Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons and now looks poised to sit out the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Redskins, and perhaps additional contests to follow. Though Swaim has served as the team's top tight end this season, the role hasn't translated to much in the way of interesting fantasy production, as he recorded just 26 receptions for 242 yards and a touchdown across his nine appearances. Look for Dalton Schultz, Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers to all benefit from mild increases in their snap counts for the duration of Swaim's absence.