Swaim will likely have competition for the starting tight end spot in Dallas, Drew Davison of The Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys added to their already clustered tight end group Saturday by selecting Stanford's Dalton Schultz in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. With Jason Witten no longer in the mix, Swaim will likely compete with the rookie for the starting tight end spot. Swaim hauled in just two catches for 25 yards last season.