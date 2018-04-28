Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Set to compete for starting job
Swaim will likely have competition for the starting tight end spot in Dallas, Drew Davison of The Star-Telegram reports.
The Cowboys added to their already clustered tight end group Saturday by selecting Stanford's Dalton Schultz in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. With Jason Witten no longer in the mix, Swaim will likely compete with the rookie for the starting tight end spot. Swaim hauled in just two catches for 25 yards last season.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...