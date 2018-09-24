Swaim caught five of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

It was the best game of the tight end's career so far, as his previous high in yards in a game was only 29, set back in 2016. Dak Prescott has shown little willingness to stretch the field this season, which could keep Swaim's targets fairly high as long as he remains in a starting role, but as yet the 25-year-old hasn't shown that he can do much with the volume.