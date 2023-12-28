Luepke (thigh) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game versus Detroit, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Luepke began Week 17 prep labeled as limited in Dallas' walkthrough due to a thigh injury, but he's been able to practice in full each of the two subsequent days. As such, he should be able to so suit up Saturday against the Lions. Cowboys backup running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) has been ruled out for that contest, leaving Luepke and Deuce Vaughn as the remaining healthy ball carriers behind starter Tony Pollard. Practice-squad member Malik Davis is also an option, though he'd need to be signed to the active roster to suit up since he's already been elevated three times this season. Whether or not that happens, there appears to be a path for Luepke to see more than his usual allotment of work on offense versus Miami.