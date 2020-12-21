Coach Mike McCarthy does not anticipate Vander Esch will be able to suit up Week 16 against the Eagles with his high-ankle sprain, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Boise State product departed during the third quarter of Sunday's 41-33 win over San Francisco, and a subsequent MRI revealed Vander Esch sustained a multi-week injury in the form of a high-ankle sprain. As such, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 24-year-old proved unable to return over the remainder of the regular season. Should the Cowboys remain alive in the playoff hunt heading into Week 17, plans for a quicker return may be examined for the star linebacker.