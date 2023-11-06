Vander Esch (neck) remains without a concrete timeline for a potential return from injured reserve, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The only certainty regarding Vander Esch and a potential return is that it will not occur within the next couple weeks. He has a history of neck issues and sustained another one in Week 5 against the 49ers, so it is not surprising to see the Cowboys err on the side of caution here. Thus, Damone Clark will continue to fill in on the edge opposite Micah Parsons for the foreseeable future.