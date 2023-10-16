The Cowboys placed Vander Esch (neck) on injured reserve Monday.
Vander Esch has a history of neck issues and sustained another injury to it last Sunday night against San Francisco. He'll be required to miss at least the next four games and won't be eligible to return until Week 11 against the Panthers. Rashaan Evans was added to give the Cowboys some experienced depth at the position.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Move to IR on tap•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Expected to land on IR•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Unlikely to return•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Scores first career TD in rout•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Six solo tackles in win•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Staying in Dallas•