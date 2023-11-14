Vander Esch (neck) is officially out for the season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Vander Esch, who has a long history of neck injuries and was born with cervical spinal stenosis, was not expected back anytime soon despite being eligible to return from injured reserve this week. There is concern that this latest neck injury may force the 27-year-old into retirement, but Jones declined to comment when asked about that possibility.