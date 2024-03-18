Vander Esch (neck) announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Vander Esch, a 2018 first-round pick, earned a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honors, but he now retires from the NFL after six seasons after having been released by the Cowboys last week. Injuries disrupted the promising linebacker's career, including the 2023 campaign, in which he missed the final 12 games due to a recurring neck issue. Vander Esch retires with 71 regular-season appearances, 469 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed and three forced fumbles under his belt, and as a forever 'what-if' for Cowboys fans imagining scenarios wherein the former Boise State had managed to stay healthier.