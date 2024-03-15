The Cowboys released Vander Esch (neck) with a failed physical designation Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The 2018 first-round pick missed the final 12 games of the Cowboys' season in 2023 due to a neck issue, and he's now been cut loose with a failed physical designation. Vander Esch has missed three-plus games in four of his six years in the NFL, appearing in 71 of Dallas' 99 games during that span. The 28-year-old linebacker is now free to sign with another team once he moves past his neck injury.
