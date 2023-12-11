Gallup caught three of five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

The veteran wideout caught a one-yard slant from Dak Prescott right before halftime to give the Cowboys a 24-6 lead in an eventual 33-13 romp. The TD was Gallup's second of the season, while the three grabs and five targets tied his high in seven games since the team's bye. CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson remain Prescott's top options in the passing game, but there's been enough production to go around lately that Gallup is still capable of providing some fantasy value, although not consistently.