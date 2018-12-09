Gallup (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Gallup was held out of Friday's practice while dealing with the ailment, but it wasn't serious enough to force the first absence of his rookie campaign. The Colorado State product should continue to earn regular snaps on offense at receiver alongside Amari Cooper and Cole Beasley, a role that has translated to an average of 5.3 targets per game over the Cowboys' last six outings.