Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Suiting up Sunday
Gallup (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Gallup was held out of Friday's practice while dealing with the ailment, but it wasn't serious enough to force the first absence of his rookie campaign. The Colorado State product should continue to earn regular snaps on offense at receiver alongside Amari Cooper and Cole Beasley, a role that has translated to an average of 5.3 targets per game over the Cowboys' last six outings.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Expected to go Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Misses practice with illness•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Impressive in Week 13 win•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Targeted six times on Thanksgiving•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Back with team•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Intending to play Thanksgiving Day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14