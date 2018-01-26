Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Dealing with more than concussion
Gathers is nursing jaw and neck injuries in addition to concussion symptoms, William Allen of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Gathers absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit during training camp last summer and, by all accounts, still hasn't cleared concussion protocol. However, it's now clear the tight end is dealing with more than a typical concussion, which helps explain why his recovery has taken as long as it has. It's still too early to know when he could be back on the field, but there's optimism he'll be able to participate in OTAs and minicamp in some capacity this spring with the hope to be fully ready to play when training camp rolls around in late July.
