Cowboys' Sean Lee: Game-time decision Sunday
Lee (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Rams, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lee has been absent from practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury during Monday's game in Arizona, but he was optimistic that he'd be able to play in Sunday's contest. Lee will probably test out the injury in pregame warmups, and if he is unable to play, Justin Durant will likely fill in at weakside linebacker.
More News
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...