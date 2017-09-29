Cowboys' Sean Lee: Game-time decision Sunday

Lee (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Rams, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lee has been absent from practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury during Monday's game in Arizona, but he was optimistic that he'd be able to play in Sunday's contest. Lee will probably test out the injury in pregame warmups, and if he is unable to play, Justin Durant will likely fill in at weakside linebacker.