Cowboys' Sean Lee: Practices in limited fashion

Lee (pectoral) practiced as a limited participant Monday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee suffered a pectoral strain during last Thursday's loss to the Bills, but the fact he's practicing to start the week indicates it's not a serious issue. The veteran linebacker appears on track to play in Chicago on Thursday, but his practice participation the next two days will provide a better idea of his availability.

