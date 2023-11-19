Pollard rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers. He also caught four of five targets for 19 yards.

Pollard's performance was highlighted by a 21-yard touchdown rush to begin the fourth quarter, snapping a scoring drought since Week 1. With his ground yardage also his most since Week 3, Pollard took advantage of a favorable matchup Sunday. He'll strive to keep his positive momentum going in Thursday's game against the Commanders, who allowed 140 yards and two touchdowns to Giants tailback Saquon Barkley in Week 11.