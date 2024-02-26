The Cowboys aren't expected to franchise-tag Pollard and likely will allow him to test free agency, ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter is reporting the same thing about Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Giants RB Saquon Barkley, both of whom received franchise tags last offseason (just like Pollard). Each of the three suffered a statistical decline from 2022 to 2023, especially in terms of yards per carry, though Pollard did better late in the season and ultimately snuck over 1,000 rushing yards for the year. Schefter also reports that RBs Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler will be allowed to test free agency, with a deep class at the position potentially harming all of them when it comes to salary negotiations.