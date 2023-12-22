Pollard said Thursday that during the early portion of the season he was still working his way back from offseason surgery to address a leg fracture, but that "it's a night and day difference now," Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pollard said it wasn't until "halfway through the season, a little bit after the bye week" that he felt he was "starting to get into the groove of things." Heading into Dallas' bye in Week 7, Pollard had logged back-to-back games with under 30 rushing yards, while in eight appearances since he hasn't been held under 50 yards on the ground a single time (4.3 YPC in that span). He's also been targeted at least four times in five of his last six appearance, though it's somewhat concerning that the exception came in last week's loss to the Bills. If Pollard can indeed showcase some extra playmaking ability and burst in Week 16, he could take advantage of a Miami defense that's looked vulnerable versus the run at times.