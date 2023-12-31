Pollard rushed the ball 16 times for 49 yards in Saturday's 20-19 win over the Lions. He added one reception on three targets for zero yards.

The good news is that Pollard dominated touches out of the Dallas backfield, handling 16 of the team's 21 rushing attempts. The bad news was his efficiency on those touches, as he managed only 3.1 yards per carry with nine of his attempts going for fewer than three yards. Pollard now has been held out of the end zone and kept under 60 rushing yards in four consecutive contests.