Pollard gained 10 yards on two carries and caught two of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Ezekiel Elliott logged 22 totes and three catches on four targets, leaving little work left over for Pollard. The second-year back did pick up 48 yards on two kickoff returns, but his role in the offense could be minimal this year unless Elliott is injured or game flow allows Pollard some garbage-time touches.