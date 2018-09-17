Daniel Carlson: Waived by Minnesota
Carlson was waived by the Vikings on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
This news is hardly surprising after Carlson missed three field goals in Sunday's tie with Green Bay -- a game in which Carlson missed a potential game-winner from 35 yards out in overtime. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Vikings are expected to sign veteran Dan Bailey to replace him.
