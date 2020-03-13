Play

Morgan (knee) has been released by the Vikings, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

A knee injury derailed the tight end's 2019 season and the 2016 sixth-rounder will now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option. Through 38 NFL contests, the 26-year-old has hauled in 16 passes for 135 yards and a TD.

