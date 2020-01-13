Play

Morgan -- who spent the entire 2019 season on the Reserve/PUP list -- is confident he'll be ready to play in 2020, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Morgan believes he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from a second knee surgery, which he underwent back in October. The tight end's contract with the Vikings could slide over to 2020 after he failed to see the field in 2019.

