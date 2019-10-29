Morgan (knee) had successful surgery and is expected to be ready for 2020 training camp, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings were less optimistic about Morgan's chances of getting healthy for spring drills. They have another big decision to make as well, since they can choose to toll Morgan's contract to secure the tight end for the veteran minimum salary of $735,000 in 2020. The Vikings already have Kyle Rudolph and promising rookie Irv Smith Jr. in tow, so Morgan will only serve as depth if he's kept on board.