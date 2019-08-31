Morgan (knee) will start the regular season on the PUP list, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Morgan continues to recover from knee surgery, and has been sidelined for all of training camp. As evidenced by this news, Morgan will need to stay on the PUP list for the first six weeks of the season before he's eligible to return. His absence could open the door for rookie Irv Smith Jr. to see an increase in snaps.

