Vikings' David Morgan: Placed on PUP list
The Vikings placed Morgan (knee) on the PUP list Friday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Morgan is recovering from offseason knee surgery. When healthy, the 2016 sixth-round pick will serve a depth role at the tight end position.
