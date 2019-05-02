Derrick Johnson: Retiring with Chiefs
Johnson is signing a one-day contract to retire with the Chiefs, 610 Sports Radio reports.
Johnson came to Kansas City in the first-round back in 2015 and left after 13 seasons as the team's all-time leading tackler. The Chiefs parted ways when the aging veteran last offseason in the name of cap relief, which seemingly proved to the right thing to do after the 36-year-old linebacker lasted just six games last season with the Raiders before being released. Now officially calling it quits, Johnson retires as a four-time Pro-Bowler who has 1,168 total tackles and a 2011 first-team All-Pro nod to his name.
