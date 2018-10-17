Derrick Johnson: Released by Raiders
Johnson was released by the Raiders on Tuesday, Matthew Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Johnson was signed by the Raiders back in May and tallied 14 total tackles in 6 games. The veteran will become a free agent and could potentially sign with another team depending on injuries across the league.
