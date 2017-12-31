Dolphins' Alterraun Verner: Will sit out Sunday
Verner (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Despite a full practice Thursday, the Dolphins opted to rest Verner as to not risk an aggravation in a game without playoff implications for the Dolphins. In his place, expect Bobby McCain and Torry Mctyer to fill in at cornerback.
