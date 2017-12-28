Dolphins' Alterraun Verner: Full practice Thursday
Verner (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Verner was limited in practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury he sustained last week against the Chiefs. However, his full participation in practice Thursday puts him firmly on track to play in the season finale Sunday against the Bills.
