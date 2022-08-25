Van Ginkel had his appendix removed Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Van Ginkel's appendix was removed but not ruptured, making his timetable to return shorter. There's optimism within the Dolphins' organization that the linebacker could be ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season Sept. 11 versus the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Active in Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Limited at Friday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Wraps up moderate breakout campaign•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Two sacks against Raiders•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Officially clear of concussion•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Practices in full Wednesday•