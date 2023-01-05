Chubb (ankle) was a limited participant during the Dolphins' practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Chubb popped up with an ankle injury during Week 17 prep that left him inactive for Sunday's loss to the Patriots. The 26-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's trending in the right direction with a limited session Thursday. Chubb will now have one more opportunity to submit a full practice Friday before the crucial Week 18 matchup versus the Jets.
