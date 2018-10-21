Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Efficient in loss
Osweiler completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Lions. He added a two-yard run during the contest.
Osweiler pulled Miami to within a score midway through the fourth quarter, rolling to his right and uncorking a 24-yard strike between two defenders to Danny Amendola. After bouncing around the league in recent years, Osweiler has played remarkably well in two plus games in relief of Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), boasting a quarterback rating of 107.0. With a short turnaround before Thursday's game against a Houston defense ranked in the bottom 10 in opponent passer rating, Osweiler looks primed for another start and another solid outing.
