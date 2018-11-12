Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Commits two turnovers
Osweiler completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 213 yards and one interception during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers. He also lost a fumble.
Osweiler generated just one play longer than 25 yards on the day as he finished averaging an underwhelming 5.8 yards per attempt. He lost a fumble on the opening drive as his team moved into Green Bay territory and threw an interception in his own end in the third quarter. Osweiler is averaging just 208 passing yards per game over the last four and hasn't thrown a touchdown in any of his last three. He'll enjoy a much-needed bye next week before facing the Colts in Week 12.
