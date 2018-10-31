Osweiler has been named as the starter for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) has been ruled out for another game and also seems to be in danger of missing Week 10 in Green Bay. At this point it might make sense for the Dolphins to simply wait until after their Week 11 bye. In the meantime, Osweiler will take aim at a Jets defense that's been surprisingly stingy against the pass, allowing just 7.1 yards per attempt with a 15:10 TD:INT mark. Opposing quarterbacks have nonetheless managed 277 passing yards per game, taking advantage of elevated volume caused by Gang Green's struggles on the other side of the ball.